JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

