Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $462,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

