JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSB opened at $49.66 on Monday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

