JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

