JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.34 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

