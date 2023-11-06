JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $231.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

