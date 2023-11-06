Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APRE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

