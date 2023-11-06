Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APRE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aprea Therapeutics
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.