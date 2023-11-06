Airspan Networks (MIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million.

Airspan Networks Price Performance

NYSE MIMO opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Stories

