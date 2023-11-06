Airspan Networks (MIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million.
NYSE MIMO opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.24.
Airspan Networks Company Profile
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
