Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.01% of Ichor worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Ichor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

