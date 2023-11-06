Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

