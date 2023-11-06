Royce & Associates LP Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.97% of Mesa Laboratories worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

