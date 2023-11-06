Royce & Associates LP Has $20.81 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Lazard stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.