Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,804 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.58% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.