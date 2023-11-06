Royce & Associates LP Has $26.66 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.39% of Gentex worth $26,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

GNTX opened at $30.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

