Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

