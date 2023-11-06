SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.44 and a 200 day moving average of $222.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

