SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 473,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

