Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $197.20 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

