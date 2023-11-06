Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $152.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

