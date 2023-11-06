Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $672,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.