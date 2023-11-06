Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $442.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.20. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

