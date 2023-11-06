Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,969 shares of company stock valued at $65,660,709 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $176.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

