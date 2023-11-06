Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 241.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $604,029,000,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $70.53 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.