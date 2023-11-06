MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

