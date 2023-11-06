Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,457 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 2.0 %

Corning stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

