Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.