Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.49. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

