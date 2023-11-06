FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after buying an additional 6,807,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

