Olin Co. (OLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

