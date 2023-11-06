Largo (LGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.47 million. Largo had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

LGO stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. Largo has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.08.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

