Payfare (PAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Payfare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.00 million.

Payfare Stock Performance

TSE PAY opened at C$5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.38 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Payfare

About Payfare

(Get Free Report)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

