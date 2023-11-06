OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
Shares of OPAL stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OPAL Fuels
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.