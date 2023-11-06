OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 39.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.