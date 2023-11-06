authID (AUID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,148.00% and a negative net margin of 7,626.66%.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $6.55 on Monday. authID has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,290.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in authID during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in authID during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

