Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATXS opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,074,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,935.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

