Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.88 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

