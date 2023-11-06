iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. iCAD has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

