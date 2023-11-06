Bitcoin Depot (BTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

