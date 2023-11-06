Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST opened at $59.80 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

