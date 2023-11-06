Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 49,500 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

