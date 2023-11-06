Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 3.1 %

BVN stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.56. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

