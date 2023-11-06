Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 224,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

