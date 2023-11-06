Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.14 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

