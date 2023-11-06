Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $87.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

