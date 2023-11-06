Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

