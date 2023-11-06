Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

