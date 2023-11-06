Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in GSK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

