Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 198 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RLI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

