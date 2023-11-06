Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after buying an additional 571,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 379,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 272,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.91 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

