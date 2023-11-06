Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,147 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after purchasing an additional 718,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

