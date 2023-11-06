Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $81.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

